PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

