PDS Planning Inc Has $412,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

