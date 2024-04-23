PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $381.74. 178,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,031. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

