PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

