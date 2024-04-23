Piper Sandler Lowers Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.
Avidbank Stock Up ∞
Shares of AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
About Avidbank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.