Piper Sandler Lowers Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Avidbank Stock Up ∞

Shares of AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

