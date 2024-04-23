Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

