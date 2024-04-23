Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.
Prysmian Company Profile
