Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 303,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,585,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

