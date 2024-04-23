QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. fuboTV accounts for 1.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in fuboTV by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,534,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 72.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

