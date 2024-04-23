Raymond James Boosts Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target to C$1.25

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s previous close.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
LUM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. 93,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,405. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.52.
About Lumina Gold
