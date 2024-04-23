Raymond James Boosts Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target to C$1.25

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s previous close.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

LUM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. 93,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,405. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.52.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

