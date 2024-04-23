Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614 ($7.58).

Shares of LON:RTO traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.25). 8,679,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,469. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.04), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,804,048.97). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

