Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 23rd (ACI, AGI, AMZN, ATUS, ATXS, BCBP, BHC, BHVN, BL, BOH)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $334.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $630.00 to $710.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $141.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Bernstein Bank from $52.00 to $52.50. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.85 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price cut by Stephens from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $87.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $44.00 to $37.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.65 to $14.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $377.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $263.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $170.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $165.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $204.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $390.00 to $400.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.50 to $46.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $162.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.