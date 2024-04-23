Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 23rd (ACI, AGI, AMZN, ATUS, ATXS, BCBP, BHC, BHVN, BL, BOH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $334.00 to $318.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $630.00 to $710.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $141.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Bernstein Bank from $52.00 to $52.50. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.85 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price cut by Stephens from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $87.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $44.00 to $37.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $20.50 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.65 to $14.15. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $377.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $263.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $170.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $165.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $204.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $390.00 to $400.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.50 to $46.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $162.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

