Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.47) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.67 ($8.11).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($177,198.32). 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

