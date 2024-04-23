ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) PT Lowered to C$0.75

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ROK Resources Price Performance
Shares of ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46.
About ROK Resources
