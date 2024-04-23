ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) PT Lowered to C$0.75

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.31 on Friday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

