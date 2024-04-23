Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $210.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

