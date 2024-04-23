RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $548.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $571.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

