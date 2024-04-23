Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00089441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00034919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013435 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99136321 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

