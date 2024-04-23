Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

