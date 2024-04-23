Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.