Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 6.8%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.48. 1,890,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,630,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $324,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $324,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601,460 shares of company stock valued at $55,157,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.