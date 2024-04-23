Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.73.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 5,991,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 681.49 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

