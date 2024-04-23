Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 5,991,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,703. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 681.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.73.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.