Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 5,991,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,703. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 681.49 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
