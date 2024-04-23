Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.850-11.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

