Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.