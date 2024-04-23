Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,215 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.3 %

AZN stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.