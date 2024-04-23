Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of SVM traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.47.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

