SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of SKYX Platforms worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 71.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 79.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,254. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -2,726.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

