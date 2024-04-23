SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,461,111. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.