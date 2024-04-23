SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after buying an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $168,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,313,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,597,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $301.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

