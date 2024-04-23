SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. 787,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,404. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

