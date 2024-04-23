SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 224,241 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 1,001,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,750. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

