SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 27,557,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,613,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

