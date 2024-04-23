SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 335 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $14.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.