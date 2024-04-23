Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.29.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.44. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a market cap of C$711.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

