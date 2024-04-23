SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 790602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

