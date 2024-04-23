Stifel Nicolaus Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.72.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 4.5 %

OR stock opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. In other news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.