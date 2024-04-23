Stifel Nicolaus Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

