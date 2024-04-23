Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 23rd (AFRM, ANIP, AOT, ATH, AZN, BCE, CNQ, CORT, FATE, HIBB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 23rd:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Affirm Holdings Inc alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.90.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$5.75 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £105 ($129.69) price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$104.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,390 ($17.17) price target on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 720 ($8.89) price target on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$0.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.40.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. Desjardins currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$217.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$210.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.