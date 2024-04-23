Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

