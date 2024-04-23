Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 647,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after acquiring an additional 637,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

