Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

