Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 285.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

