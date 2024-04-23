Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 3,603,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,450,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.