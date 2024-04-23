StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

