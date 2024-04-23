StockNews.com Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $317.59 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,871 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.