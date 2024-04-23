Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

