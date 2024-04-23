Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39 and a beta of 2.42.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

