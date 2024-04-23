Telemus Capital LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.86.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.81 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.86 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

