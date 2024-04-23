Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127,102 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 1.94% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,457 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

