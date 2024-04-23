Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 301,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 125,232 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

