The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of RMR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,793,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

